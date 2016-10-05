Kota Baru fire rescue station faces water supply woe

KOTA BARU: Syarikat Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) has been urged to quickly resolve the water supply problem at the Kota Baru Fire and Rescue station and its firemen's quarters here.

Kota Baru Fire and Rescue station chief Senior Fire Superintendent Zaini Bidin said the problem that had been dragging on since last month had caused difficulties to them to get water for daily use and to extinguish fires.

"The low water pressure and frequent water supply cut off have also caused problems to 20 families staying in the quarters to get clean water supply," she told reporters here today.

Following that Zaini said firemen had to fetch water from open sources such as ditches and river, to be used in the event of fire incidents because there was no water supply from the fire hydrant.

She said the problem had also caused difficulties to firemen to help people to the extent they had to seek assistance from other parties to get water supply.

"The limited supply of clean water has to be rationed, in fact, for our (residents of the quarters) daily use like drinking and cooking, we have to buy it," she said adding that they had also lodged a complaint regarding the matter with AKSB.

AKSB in a statement said investigations were underway to identify the cause of the problem.

It was suspected that there was a burst at its main pipe and there was a change in the distribution of water supply in that area, the statement said.

It added that for the time being, AKSB would send water supply through water tankers until the problem was resolved. — Bernama