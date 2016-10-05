Police smash illegal computer gambling outlet

KULIM: Police arrested seven men aged between 17 and 50 years after raiding an illegal computerised gambling den at Taman Desa Aman, Karangan hear on Tuesday night.

In the 11.10pm operation, Kedah CID chief ACP Mohd Nashir Ya said they also arrested the 35-year old caretaker and seized among others RM600 cash, computers, modems and routers.

He said the premise situated in a shophouse has been using illegally tapped electricity supply to power their machines.

"Punters enter through the back while the shutters to the premise were also rolled down to make the place look like no one occupied it," he said.

Police are investigating the case under the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and for committing mischief under the Penal Code.