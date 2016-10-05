Government formulating Malaysia Shipping Master Plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is formulating a Malaysia Shipping Master Plan (MSMP) to address industry concerns and it will be ready by the end of the year.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi (pix) said the government is currently engaging with the relevant stakeholders on the plan which will be for a five-year period.

"The master plan is expected to be concluded by year's end. We are going to put up new measures and want to standardise the (maritime) rulings," he told reporters after opening the Malaysia World Maritime Day 2016 International Conference here yesterday.

He said, for example, safety regulations for both cargo and fishing vessels will be standardised to ensure security in the Straits of Malacca.

This is important as the Straits is a busy and congested trade route due to its strategic position, making it a meeting point between the East and the West, he said.

Thus, the government has plans to open up more ports along the Straits, with one of them already approved and in the planning stages in Malacca, he added.

"We have many foreign investors who are interested to work with Malaysian companies to develop ports, such as the Guangzhou Provincial Government which has reached an understanding with the Malacca government.

"This is to develop the Malacca Gateway port. Approval has been given and it is in planning stages," he said.

Earlier in his speech, he said the maritime industry is facing challenging times due to a global economic downturn along with depreciation of the Ringgit.

However, he expressed confidence that the major industry players will be able to adapt to the market, with the government providing the necessary assistance.