Police close in on owner of two smoke bombs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have narrowed their investigations on tracing the owner of the two smoke bombs found in the garbage area at the Air Panas People's Housing Project (PPR) in Setapak on Tuesday.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said police are checking whether the bombs were owned by the department or the armed forces.

"The smoke bombs are usually used to maintain public order.

"Investigators learnt that the manufacturer supplies explosive substances only to the defence and police agencies and not to the public," he told a press conference at Wangsa Maju district police headquarters here today.

Roy further revealed that the bomb disposal squad has confirmed that the bombs were still active and police are conducting a check with Syarikat Malaysia Explosives Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian defence company that specialises in the manufacture and marketing of ordnance, to identify the owner of the bomb.

"We will know the result, latest by today (Wednesday)," he said, adding that the bombs were sent to the Forensic Department for further checks.

When asked how the Federal Reserve Unit (FRU) personnel spotted the bombs during a routine patrol, he said a joint crime prevention patrol team comprising FRU officers and Wangsa Maju policemen was initiated on Tuesday due to the recent spike of crime rates in PPR Air Panas.

"The PPR has almost 22,000 residents and one of the hotspots for regular crime problems. In an effort to solve the issue, we decided to exercise the crime-prevention patrols together with the FRU personnel," he added.

It was reported that the grenades were found at about 3.30pm on Tuesday at a garbage disposal area of the housing area.

Police have also ruled out the possibility of terror links involved with the discovery of the bombs and have initiated an investigation under Section 8 of the Explosives Act (ABL) 1957.