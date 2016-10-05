Policewomen to be given light strike force training

SEREMBAN: Women police officers from various branches will be given basic Light Strike Force (LSF) courses to prepare them to deal with riots.

Seremban police chief ACP Muhamad Zaki Harun said the course would also be in view of the coming general election.

He said for the first series in 2016, four officers and 63 policewomen from the Seremban police headquarters (IPD) as well as other branches had been trained.

"They will be the elite unit tasked with planning operations at Seremban headquarters level to combat security issues on a small scale as well as more complex situations including the general election.

"I feel the time has come for the unit to participated by police personnel since they also have the knowledge in organising LSF which we will implement soon," he said after witnessing a demonstration by the Seremban IPD LSF squad here today.

Muhamad Zaki said the training was appropriate as police personnel were currently being rotated frequently.

"At least when they are transferred to another branch, they already have the basic on LSF," he said.

Currently there are 1,020 officers and personnel in the Seremban IPD, he said.

In another development, Muhamad Zaki said police were prepared for the football match between a Malaysian selection and Brunei at the Tunku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi tomorrow at 8.45pm. — Bernama