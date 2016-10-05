Bersih urges voters to voice objections against EC's re-delineation proposal

PETALING JAYA: Electoral watchdog Bersih 2.0 today urged voters to voice their objections against the Election Commission's (EC) proposed re-delineation proposal.

Its treasurer Thomas Fann said an objection letter can be downloaded from its Delineation Action and Research Team (DART) website https://dart.bersih.org, adding that the deadline for submissions is on Oct 14.

He added the EC's proposal has crossed over local authority boundaries which violates the Federal Constitution's 13th Schedule Section 2(d) by disregarding the placement of local authorities in a constituency.

Also present was Bersih chairman Maria Chin Abdullah (pix) who has urged constituents in the Petaling Jaya Utara parliamentary seat to sign an authorisation letter that will allow the EC to halt the current re-delineation exercise.

"They can come to our office and sign the document and if it passes through the High Court, Bersih will cover the legal expenses," she said.

Maria and Fann were speaking to the press at Bersih's headquarters here.

On the upcoming Bersih 5 rally scheduled to be held in November, Maria told theSun it would be a one-day affair and starts at 2pm.

She said further announcements on the matter will be made next week.