RMAF forms inquiry board to investigate Nuri crash

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) have formed a board of inquiry and investigation which is to be headed by Leftenan Kolonel Mohd Yusri Mohd Khossim to ascertain what went wrong in the case of the Nuri Helicopter that crashed into the roof of a school in Tawau, Sabah.

"The board will perform a thorough investigation to get to the bottom of the matter," said a spokesperson from the RMAF.

The spokesperson also said that the board will also include a helicopter pilot, an engineering officer and a doctor to analyse the situation as well as a detailed investigation from all aspects.

"In the meantime the air assistance headquarters (Markas Udara Bantuan) has been tasked in providing all technical assistance necessary and also assistance to external bodies involved in the investigation," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson also said that efforts to clear the fuselage and components of the aircraft that landed in SMK Balung here will be given top priority.

"We are trying to expedite the clearing process so that students in the school can resume their lessons," said the spokesperson.

Among those who visited the site were RMAF chief Jeneral Tan Sri Roslan Saad and RMAF Air Operations Commander Leftenan Jeneral Datuk Seri Ackbal Abdul Aziz.

The helicopter was flown by Captain Ahmad Zaim Ahmad Puad, assisted by co pilot Captain Bonie Ivan Ak Disuah who were on a routine training flight when it was forced, due to unknown circumstances, to make an emergency landing on Tuesday morning.

The helicopter then crashed into the roof of the school building.

Also on board were three crew members and nine members of PASKAU or Pasukan Khas Udara, an elite RMAF special operations unit, who were doing winching exercises.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson also said that all those who were injured in the crash have been discharged from Tawau hospital after receiving treatment.

Fourteen RMAF personnel, 10 students and a school cleaner were discharged after treatment for light injuries.