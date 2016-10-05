Perak state govt takes steps to curb rotavirus

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perak Government fears that rotavirus acute gastroenteritis (AGE) in the state, which was first detected at a recreation centre there, could adversely affect "Visit Perak Year 2017".

In this regard, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir (pix) said steps had been taken to prevent further cases and to regain visitors' confidence.

"The state government has ordered that measures be taken immediately to resolve the problem because Bukit Merah Lake Town is where visitors would flock, particularly domestic tourists," he told reporters here, today.

He was met at a function organised for Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, organised by Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka.

Zambry said the recreation centre's management had also acted to flush out water believed to be the source of the infection.

He said the Perak health department together with the Health Ministry had also taken the necessary steps to ensure that the problem would not recur.

The water theme park was detected to have been the source of AGE and rotaviral infection cases and is off limits to the public for 14 days since Thursday to enable cleaning works.

To date, 56 AGE cases have been recorded - 27 in Kedah, 10 in Penang and 19 in Perak. — Bernama