Batu Ferringhi watersports operators told to use 'winch boats'

GEORGE TOWN: Watersports operators at Batu Ferringhi have been mandated to use the "winch boat" beginning Jan 1 next year in a move to curb parasailing mishaps.

Penang Local Government Committee chairman Chow Kon Yeow said the move came after 13 parasailing accidents were recorded since January to September this year.

He said some of them were stuck in trees while others were injured after falling down while failing to land safely.

Chow said the use of the boat equipped with a winch was to ensure the safety of tourists and that watersport operators in other countries were also using such boats.

"These winch boats are estimated to cost about half a million ringgit each and all parasailing operators are required to equip themselves with it," he said in a press conference today.

As part of improvements on watersport safety in the meantime, Chow said a zone has also been designated by the Penang Island City Council where those participating in parasailing activities are to take off and land.

"We want to make sure the activity is safe," he said, adding that two out of 23 watersports operators at the popular beach destination have started using the winch boats for parasailing activities.

City Council Mayor Datuk Patahiyah Ismail meanwhile said the Council is mulling over a grace period for operators who may find it difficult to equip themselves with the system initially.

"We will see how things progress first," she said.