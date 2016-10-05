Arsenal finally European champions ... for matchday revenue

PARIS: Arsenal have never won the European Champions League but they reign over the continent when it comes to matchday revenue, with takings at their Emirates Stadium greater than anywhere else in Europe.

Their 60,000-capacity ground in north London, opened in 2006, generated €132 million (RM614 million) in the 2014-15 season from ticket sales and fan spending, according to a study by Deloitte.

That is the equivalent of 30% of their total annual income and puts them just ahead of Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu, with its capacity of over 80,000, which generated €129.8 million euros in the same season.

Of the 10 most profitable stadiums in terms of matchday revenue, five are in the English Premier League, two in Spain, two in Germany and one in France.

The 10 most profitable stadiums in Europe (based on matchday revenue in 2014-15 season, according to Deloitte study)

1. Emirates Stadium (Arsenal): €132 million

2. Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid): €129.8

3. Camp Nou (Barcelona): €116.9

4. Old Trafford (Manchester United): €114

5. Stamford Bridge (Chelsea): €93.1

6. Allianz Arena (Bayern Munich): €89.8

7. Parc des Princes (Paris Saint-Germain): €78

8. Anfield (Liverpool): €75

9. Etihad Stadium (Manchester City): €57

10. Signal Iduna Park (Borussia Dortmund): €54.2