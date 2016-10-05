15 motorcycles damage in arson attack

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 15 motorcycles were damaged in what is believed to be an arson attack at the carpark of the Jalan Hang Tuah flats here today morning.

Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Zainol Samah said police were alerted at 4am about the incident at the carpark in front of Block A of the flats.

He said the fire also damaged a car and the walls of a flat unit that was used as a storeroom.

"The Fire and Rescue Department is ascertaining the motive behind the incident but our investigators were informed that the fire was deliberately set off.

"The Fire and Rescue Department's forensic unit also recovered a bottle of petrol which we believe was used to burn the motorcycles. Three samples and a bottle of liquid have been taken for tests," he said in a statement today.

Zainol further revealed that police are checking footage of the closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV) at the scene, adding that police will record statements from witnesses and vehicle owners.

"We found that a witness saw a group of local men getting down from a car and pouring fuel and setting alight the motorcycles," he said, adding that investigations are still underway.

The case is being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code, which covers the offence of mischief by fire or explosive with the intention to cause or the knowledge that it would likely cause property damage amounting to at least RM50.