Petronas StreetSmart road safety awareness programme for Tmn Bayu Damai kids

Posted on 5 October 2016 - 09:09pm Last updated on 5 October 2016 - 10:28pm

PENGERANG: Petronas Pengerang Integrated Complex (PIC) today held a road safety awareness programme - Petronas StreetSmart - for children at Taman Bayu Damai, here.

Seventy-two schoolchildren from Sekolah Kebangsaan Sungai Kapal participated in the half-day workshop which involved interactive activities and science-based experiments related to road safety.

The programme launched by Tanjung Surat Assemblyman, Datuk Syed Sis Syed Abdul Rahman, was done in collaboration with Petrosains with the aim of educating the young on road safety through a fun and holistic approach.

Syed Sis said the programme was timely as it mirrors the government's efforts to produce a generation of responsible and safety-conscious road users beginning with primary and secondary school students.

Petronas StreetSmart is an on-going effort by Petronas in Pengerang. Schools that have benefitted from this programme include Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Tanjung Datuk and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Adela.

Also present at the event was Petronas Refinery and Petrochemical Corporation Sdn Bhd (PRPC)'s Stakeholder, Communications & Risk Management head, Anita Azrina Abdul Aziz.

For the PIC development, Petronas has built two Material Offloading Facility (MOLF) ports in Teluk Ramunia and Tanjung Setapa, which have helped to curtail potential traffic increase and road safety risks in and around Pengerang.

The MOLF ports have eased congestion at public roads and contributed to the improved safety of both public road users and Petronas' cargo deliveries.