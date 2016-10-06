Form 5 student recalls Nuri crash

TAWAU: The emergency landing by an RMAF Nuri helicopter on the roof of a "open" hall at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Balung is an episode students at the school will probably never forget.

Form Five student Jaswin Jasmin was among those who was lightly injured in the incident.

Jaswin was taking a break at the school canteen with a friend.

"It was recess time. I heard a sound and saw the helicopter land on the roof of the hall which is still under construction. It is located right next to the canteen. I ran for safety but a metal piece struck my head and I stumbled.

"I felt dizzy, there was blood on my head and then some people came to my aid," Jaswin said when met after receiving a cash contribution from Education Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid on Tuesday night.

Jaswin went to the health clinic in Balung but was referred to Tawau Hospital for further treatment and was subsequently discharged as his injuries were not serious.

His father Jasmin Adam, 57, expressed relief that his son sustained minor injuries.

"My wife and I were at home when we heard a loud noise. I was told by neighbours about the helicopter and only realised my son was among those hurt after seeing him in a photograph that had gone viral," he said.

Meanwhile, RMAF personnel are carrying out investigations and clearing debris at the site.

Twenty-two people were injured in the incident comprising 13 RMAF personnel including two pilots and a technician, eight students and one cleaner. — Bernama