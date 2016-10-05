Sabah govt to give full cooperation to MACC

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government would extend its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in its investigation of senior government officers arrested recently on suspicion of corrupt practices in granting government projects.

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said let the authorities conduct their investigation without fear of favour.

"The state government would also study the system and procedures on the tendering and awarding of projects in all departments to identify weaknesses or loopholes that provide opportunities for corruption and abuse of power," he said in a statement here today.

Musa also reminded those in the civil service to continue upholding integrity in their respective office when discharging their duties and responsibilities.

Today, the MACC seized RM114.5 million in a case of abuse of power involving infrastructure projects valued at RM3.3 billion associated with two civil servants in Sabah.

The seizure was made following the arrest of the civil servants - a director and a deputy director of a government agency - yesterday. — Bernama