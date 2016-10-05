Nine Australian men face stern legal action in KL: Nur Jazlan

KUALA LUMPUR: Nine Australian men are facing stern legal action here after wearing Jalur Gemilang briefs while watching the Formula One Grand Prix in Sepang last Sunday, says Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed (pix).

He said the police had been asked to look into other law provisions with sterner punishment that could be taken against those men, apart from charging them with public indecency charge.

"(This is because) they didn't do it for fun ... there must have been a hidden political agenda.

"In the very basic, they will be charged with public indecency, but as public indecency charge will not put them in jail for long, we are also looking at other laws which they may have broken that can provide for a sterner punishment."

He said this to reporters after attending the International Conference on Financial Crime and Terrorism Financing 2016 here today.

The deputy minister, however, said he was confident that the legal action taken against the Australians would not affect the bilateral ties between Malaysia and Australia.

"The activity of these several individuals will not affect out bilateral ties. This is because 99.99% of Australian visitors to Malaysia did not behave like that.

"Yesterday, even their foreign minister said that Malaysia should take stern action against the Australians who embarrassed their own country," he said. — Bernama