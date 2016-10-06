Police on the hunt for machete-wielding robber

PETALING JAYA: Police are on the hunt for a suspect who attacked and robbed a woman in Ara Damansara here yesterday.

The probe was initiated following a closed circuit television (CCTV) recording of a parang wielding robbery at a residential area guard-post near Ara Damansara that has gone viral on social media.

In the one-minute long video clip, at about 3.50am, a Myvi with two women in it was seen at the guard-post of a residential area and was closely followed by a Honda Civic.

At this point, a young man came out of the Honda Civic with a two-feet long machete and robbed the driver of the Myvi by reaching through the driver's side window.

The on-duty guard did not react to the situation probably due to fear as the suspect was also seen waving his machete in the general direction of the guard-post.

When contacted, Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din confirmed the incident.

"Yes, we have a police report pertaining the incident. We are now viewing the CCTV and have initiated a manhunt to track down the suspect," he told theSun.

It is learnt that the case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for robbery.