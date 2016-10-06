M'sia wins seat in Universal Postal Union’s Council of Administration

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia on Wednesday was elected to the Council of Administration (CA) in the Universal Postal Union (UPU), the main decision-making body of the United Nation's specialised agency responsible for the development and cooperation of international postal service.

Malaysia won the seat at the 26th UPU Congress which is now held in Istanbul, Turkey from Oct 1 to 7.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Jailani Johari is currently in Turkey attending the congress.

Jailani, who is also Malaysia's Head of Delegation to the Istanbul UPU Congress, said the win reflects UPU's recognition of our leadership, contribution and expertise to guarantee the free flow of communication and goods across the globe over a single postal territory and fulfilling the global e-commerce promise.

He said Malaysia was elected among 40 out of 147 countries lobbying for the seat.

"As an elected member of CA, Malaysia will continue to play an active role in ensuring continued reform of the UPU and deliver strategy and programmes under the Istanbul Postal Strategy for the 2017-2020 period," Jailani said in a statement to Bernama here, tonight.

Malaysia is a member of the UPU since Sept 17, 1958, which is an international organisation headquartered in Berne, Switzerland.

The Malaysian delegation in Istanbul, comprised the Malaysian Ambassador to Turkey, senior officials from the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission and Pos Malaysia Berhad.

"Malaysia is pleased with the outcomes of the 26th UPU Congress, as major decisions have been adopted to accelerate the United Nation Sustainable Development Agenda.

"It will give great impact to the citizens of the world through a new funding model of the Quality of Service Fund ... it allows the UPU to promote common development programmes for the improvement of e-commerce and seamless global postal supply chain capabilities," he said.

The adoption of the Istanbul Postal Strategy would guide the next four-year programmes of the UPU guided by the principle of Inclusion, Innovation and Integration, Jailani said.

Pos Malaysia as the designated postal operator of Malaysia, has received a Gold Award for the Express Mail Service Performance and A Star certification for the quality management of international mail operations in the UPU, he said. — Bernama