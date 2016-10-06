70 acute gastroenteritis cases recorded as of Oct 4

KUALA LUMPUR: As of yesterday, a total of 70 acute gastroenteritis cases were recorded in Kedah, Penang and Perak, which had histories of visits to a resort in Bukit Merah, Perak on Sept 24.

In a statement today, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said 26 cases were in Kedah, Perak (30) and Penang (14), involving victims aged between nine and 53.

He said of the total, 30 cases (42.9%) were confirmed positive rotavirus whereby, Perak had six cases, Kedah (16) and Penang (eight).

"Only 14 cases are still being treated in hospital and all are reported to be stable. No death has been recorded," he added.

Dr Noor Hisham said results of the remains of chlorine at seven sampling locations which were made on Sept 28, found only three locations which had adequate level of chlorine, namely, exceeding 0.5 ppm.

"The standard of balance of chlorine in public swimming pools, which has been stipulated in the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Guideline is 0.5 ppm to 1.5 ppm," he said.

He added that the results on the presence of 5otavirus for water samples taken on Sept 29 and 30 at seven sampling locations at the resort turned up negative.

"This could be because the water chlorination and cleaning activities before sampling by the health ministry could have eradicated the rotavirus."

Dr Noor Hisham explained that the Perak Health Department (JKN) was still continuing its monitoring of the pool cleaning activities such as draining, cleaning, flushing and backwashing to ensure they were effectively done.

"The pools are still closed under Section 18(1)(D) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 [Act 342], until JKN is satisfied with the cleaning activities," he said. — Bernama