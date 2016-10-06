Chanel brings back the side ponytail at Paris Fashion Week

THE theme might have been the digital age, but the beauty look at Chanel's Spring/Summer 2017 ready-to-wear show in Paris Tuesday was a nostalgic throwback.

This was mainly achieved thanks to the hair – Karl Lagerfeld's models strutted down the catwalk wearing their hair tied in low-slung side ponytails held in place with colourful hair elastics bearing charm forms of the brand's iconic 'C' logo.

As well as calling to mind some of the best TV shows from the 1990s, the style also made space for a crucial accessory – baseball caps worn chirpily sideways.

Chanel's caps were less garish than many of those to come out of the decade, and came covered in knitted tweed patterns, covered in delicate motifs or simply in minimalist and modern white, but were nonetheless one of the main talking points of the show. Glittery bauble earrings that caught the light and were worn in one ear only further underlined the approach.

When it came to the makeup itself, the models wore heavy blusher, reminiscent of the 1980s.

The colour was brushed up from the cheekbones towards the temples for a bold, high-voltage approach – a concept that was also seen at Fenty x Puma earlier in Paris Fashion Week.

'Matchy-matchy' eye shadow also had its part to play in the look, although the flashes of metallic at the inner corners of the eye kept things from looking dated, while liberal amounts of pink lip gloss added a girly polish to the look.

Karl Lagerfeld is known for his love of strong catwalk beauty looks – at the Chanel Haute Couture show in July, the house teamed curly ponytails with headbands and powdery eyeshadow that reached the brow bone in a nod to the '80s, while the label's Spring/Summer 2016 show saw the models sporting an all-over blue 'eye wash' in the form of sunglasses. — AFP Relaxnews