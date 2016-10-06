Watch teaser of Mariah Carey on 'Empire'

MARIAH Carey has shared a sneak peek of her appearance on the hit Fox show Empire.

Carey shared a clip of her appearance on the show as Kitty on her Twitter account. In the teaser, she's in the studio with Jamal Lyon (Jussie Smollett), as they try to record a duet together.

Lyon is having a hard time focusing, prompting his father Lucious to express doubt in his son, once again.

"I think we are about to be front and centre for another Jamal flameout," he says.

Meanwhile, the track Infamous was released on iTunes last week.

The episode featuring Carey airs Oct 5. — AFP Relaxnews