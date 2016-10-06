KA Petra plans to build lubricant plant

KUALA LUMPUR: KA Petra Sdn Bhd plans to build a 50,000-tonne-a-year lubricant blending plant in Malaysia following the company’s appointment as a distributor for Gulf Oil lubricants in Malaysia.

KA Petra Sdn Bhd founder and managing director Datuk Shahrul Amirul said details of the plant would be disclosed later as negotiations were still ongoing.

Currently, Gulf Oil lubricants are produced and shipped to Malaysia from Singapore, he told reporters after signing a partnership agreement with Gulf Oil International Ltd at the Malaysia World Maritime Day 2016 Conference and Exhibition here yesterday.

The agreement would facilitate the distribution of passenger and commercial vehicles, motorcycles, industrial and agricultural and marine products lubricants by KA Petra Sdn Bhd in Malaysia. – Bernama