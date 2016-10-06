Tien Wah to buy cigarette company

PETALING JAYA: Tien Wah Press Holdings Bhd has been awarded a tender to acquire the entire stake in cigarette manufacturer, PT Bintang Pesona Jagat, at an undisclosed sum.

PT Bintang Pesona Jagat is a subsidiary of Bentoel Group. In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Tien Wah said the acquisition comes with a six-year contract for the manufacturing and supply of packaging materials for Bentoel Group. The deal shall be conditional upon the acceptance of the terms, conditions, and procedures determined by Bentoel Group. – Bernama