Internet access in emerging nations to surge

KUALA LUMPUR: The percentage of the population with internet access in emerging and developing countries is projected to increase to 50% in 2025 from 34% in 2015, according to global market research company Euromonitor International.

In its report research titled “Strategies for Expanding into Emerging Markets with E-commerce”, the global research house said mobile internet subscriptions in the emerging countries surged to two billion in 2015 from 299 million recorded in 2010.

China represented the biggest market with 660 million subscribers, while Brazil, Indonesia and Russia collectively represent a total market of over 397 million in 2015.

“Understanding how consumers access the internet is crucial for developing an e-commerce strategy.

“Retailers must address the preferences of consumers in their target market, including optimising for the devices most used by consumers and offering appropriate payment options,” said senior research analyst Amanda Bourlier.

Despite accelerated mobile internet subscriptions, Euromonitor International said internet penetration rates vary significantly across emerging markets.

In 2015, the United Arab Emirates had the highest number of people using the internet at 92% of the population, while the internet usage rate remained below 50% in Mexico, Ukraine, Peru, the Philippines and Vietnam.

Chile, Russia and Argentina saw the fastest increase from 2010 to 2015, from an average of 40% of the population using the internet to 70% in 2015. – Bernama