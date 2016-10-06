Malaysia to step up solar photovoltaic output

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia aims to be the second largest producer of solar photovoltaics (PV) in the world by 2020, said Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water secretary-general Datuk Seri Zaini Ujang.

He said the current output was 12% and the aim was to reach 20% by then.

“Malaysia is currently ranked third in terms of solar PV production.

“According to market research, in 2015, total global shipment of solar PV amounted to 50.8 gigawatts.

“China contributed 48%, Taiwan 20%, Malaysia 12% and Japan 6%,” he said.

Zaini said this to reporters after opening the two-day 7th International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia here yesterday.

He said in order to achieve the target Malaysia must adopt the green technology and not being left behind this lucrative markets such as in the US, European and Japan.

“Another initiative to meet the target is that Malaysia is now embarking on net energy metering (NEM) as an attractive method to drive solar energy growth,” he said.

NEM will enable more house and building owners, whether industrial or commercial, to generate electricity for solar PV and use it internally, he said.

Zaini said Malaysia has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emission intensity of gross domestic product by 45% by 2030.

PV are best known as method for generating electric power by using solar cells to convert energy from the sun. – Bernama