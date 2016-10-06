Young generation told not to give up on developing the country

KUALA LUMPUR: The young people were today told not to give up on efforts to develop the country and unite society.

The Prime Minister's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor said they should instead, advance forward and not break up.

"Their role for the country is much needed. Therefore, they should possess integrity as the bulwark for their own defence.

"They should possess the desire to succeed, willingness to work hard and be brave to take risks," she said when speaking at the prize presentation ceremony and closing of the "Malaysia Di Hatiku" programme here last night.

The month-long programme is organised by Kelab Generasi Ilmu 1Malaysia (KGI1M) and was launched by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Dr Salleh Said Keruak last Aug 21.

At the event, Rosmah also presented prizes to winners of the Creative Photo Competition and 1Malaysia Merdeka Essay Writing Competition held in conjunction with the "Malaysia Di Hatiku" from Aug 25 to Sept 25.

The winner of the Creative Photo Competition was Muhammad Hasbi Mohmad Omar, 28, who took home RM10,000, a trophy and certificate.

For the essay writing competition, Syed Ahmad Nashril Izzat Syed Adnan, 13, of Sekolah Menengah Sains Sultan Ahmad Shah, Pahang, was named the winner for category B (for ages 13 to 17).

He took home RM3,000, a trophy and a certificate. — Bernama