Drink smart and savvy

AS in all aspects of life that require some form of “limitation”, so too does drinking or consuming alcohol. Socially responsible company Heineken Malaysia (formerly Guinness Anchor Berhad), in its aim to inspire positive social change by instilling greater awareness on enjoying responsibly rebooted its “Drink Sensibly” campaign last month.

GLOBAL REMINDER

The campaign, which was first launched in 2010, is reported to have reached out to more than five million consumers through a range of digital and on-ground activities, educational programmes and festive campaigns providing tips, tricks and persuasive reasons to drink responsibly.

Less than a month ago, Heineken Malaysia, together with its 65 global subsidiaries, activated the international Enjoy Responsibly Day as part of its “Celebration of Moderation”. The programme, which ran for six weeks, witnessed all the Heineken brands, innovations and partnerships between its own Heineken N.V., Anheuser Busch InBev and Carlsberg A/S, along with other global brewers – the whole jingbang promoted responsible consumption around the world, together.

MESSAGE INA BOTTLE

In Malaysia, the Enjoy Responsibly Day 2016 kicked off with the whole range of Heineken Malaysia brands engaging social media users to drink responsibly through “creative prompters”. These included messages like Heineken’s “There’s No Rush”; Tiger’s “Drink a little, Talk a lot, Laugh non-stop”; and Guinness’ “Water keeps the thirst for greatness going”.

The campaign also involved a partnership with Uber which provided 400 discounted rides to and from TREC KL where the campaign Enjoy Responsibly Day 2016 event was launched.

PARTY SMART

Said Heineken Malaysia corporate relations and legal director Renuka Indrarajah, “Heineken Malaysia wants consumers to enjoy quality experiences by drinking moderately and sensibly.” Through its programme, it aims to create a community of advocates for responsible consumption by fostering partnerships with its business partners, distributors, retail outlets, consumers and employees Renuka informed.

Confident is she that Heineken Malaysia’s concerted efforts will result in positive change – the reason for its greater scale of education, awareness and outreach initiatives to drive the message across. For more information, visit the Heineken Malaysia website.