Zika travel guide a normal practice: Wisma Putra

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Foreign Ministry views the issuance of a travel guide regarding the Zika virus for citizens to remain vigilant while travelling abroad as a normal practice for all countries, including the United States.

The ministry in a statement said it took note of the security message intended for US citizens issued by the United States of America Embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 3.

The travel guide was released by the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sept 29 regarding the Zika virus.

The CDC had recommended women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant to consider postponing non-essential travel to 11 countries in Southeast Asia including Malaysia, it said.

"The ministry is of the view that the travel guide is intended to alert US citizens so that informed choices may be made," it said.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that the Malaysian government through the Health Ministry had taken the necessary action to contain the spread of the Zika virus in the country. — Bernama