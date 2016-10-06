Violent acts of extremists tarnishing name of Islam

SUBANG JAYA: Violent acts of extremism worldwide is a major challenge facing the global Muslim community, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix).

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Najib said acts of terror has somehow skewed the global perception of Islam.

He said Islam has now become a misunderstood religion and much of the bad publicity was contributed by its own followers.

"Let us in turn stop its spread and stand up against such actions in solidarity and strength," he said at the opening of the World Muslim Leadership Forum at the Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa here.

Najib said extremist groups have been using fear as a method to control the public and create a negative perception of Islam.

"Muslim leaders may change these negative perceptions through fair and transparent governance ... as good governance creates trust among the people.

"The more trust we create, the more opportunity we have to combat ignorance.

"We have been very obsessed with terms like Islamic state and focusing on form rather than substance.

"In fact, Al-Quran and Hadith (prophet's saying) never mentioned anything about forming an Islamic state," he added.

Najib said Muslims nowadays have diverted themselves on the discourse of Islam and have been focusing too much on "politicising" Islam.

"Muslims have been discussing too much on what is the model of an Islamic state and have misunderstood the priorities of the religion," he said.