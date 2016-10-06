Implementing hudud does not automatically make a country Islamic

SUBANG JAYA: Implementing hudud law does not automatically make a country Islamic, deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Ashraf Wajdi Dusuki (pix) said.

The minister in charge of Islamic affairs said Islamic governance focused on much broader aspects and is not limited to carrying punishments to offenders.

He added many discussions on Islam are on a more rhetorical sense instead of a deeper and stronger understanding on the religion's values.

He said the responsibility of the government to lead a country will not be complete by simply implementing hudud.

"This is not right. In fact, Islam does not only revolves around the law but also on the matter of human capital development, education and strengthening the economy.

"These are the important fundamentals for us to build a civilisation," he told reporters at the sideline of World Muslim Leadership Forum at Sunway Resort Hotel and Spa here today.

He said priority should be given on the concept of wasatiyyah (moderation), as practiced by Malaysia, in order for Islam to thrive.

"Most of the time our thinking are too focused on issues related to politics ... Discussions are concentrated on the model of an Islamic state," he said.

"However, we do not discuss on aspects prioritised by Islamic teachings, such as knowledge, civilisation and strengthening of Muslims' economy," he added.