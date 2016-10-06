Kabir Khan is Malaysia's new tourism ambassador to US & UK

KUALA LUMPUR: Tourism Malaysia has appointed world-renowned Malaysian magician and mentalist Kabir Khan Mohamad Reaz (pix) as the new Tourism ambassador to the United States of America and United Kingdom.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism and Culture Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz, at a private event in Putrajaya, yesterday after presenting the appointment certificate to him.

"Kabir Khan has an impressive track record and has been involved in high-profiled events globally, including giving a command performance to the UAE (United Arab Emirates) Royal family in Dubai," the ministry said in a statement here, today.

According to the statement, Kabir Khan received worldwide attention when Jack Canfield, who co-authored the all-time classic, Chicken Soup for the Soul, featured him in his New York Times bestseller, The Success Principles 10th Anniversary Edition (HarperCollins 2015).

It said Kabir Khan was recently featured once again in Jack Canfield's new book, Living The Success Principles - Inspiring Stories of Real People Achieving Extraordinary Results.

The Tourism Ambassador Programme is an initiative by the Ministry of Tourism and Culture through Tourism Malaysia to engage prominent, well-established and influential Malaysians in various fields, either living abroad or in Malaysia, to promote the country among their circle of friends, fans, and network of

contacts.

"These individuals have been carefully selected from a pool of outstanding personalities to help Tourism Malaysia propel the country's tourism industry to greater heights," the statement said.

The programme (The Tourism Ambassador Programme) is in line with the Government's objective to drive the tourism industry towards achieving the country's target of 36 million tourist arrivals and RM168 billion in receipts by 2020, as outlined in the Malaysia Tourism Transformation Plan (MTTP). — Bernama