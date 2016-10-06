Seven illegal immigrants sentenced to jail for using fake IC

Posted on 6 October 2016 - 02:28pm Last updated on 6 October 2016 - 02:33pm

JOHOR BARU: Seven illegal immigrants were sentenced to between 12 months and three years by the Magistrate's Court here for using fake identity cards on Sept 30.

The seven who pleaded guilty were handed the sentence by magistrates Mohd Azlan Shah Mohd Alias and Salina Omar at two separate courts, here today.

The seven accused comprised four men and a woman from Southern Philippines plus a man and woman from Indonesia.

The seven were identified as Junaid Kasim, 22; Julman Anjam, 22; Abdul Rajim Abdul Karim, 38; Atikah Sri Pujianti Bambang Dwi Pujantoro, 30; Ramlah Apasah, 56; Timha Mohd Nasir, 22 and Jamil Yunus, 22. — Bernama