Osim rewards national Olympic and Paralympic heroes with healthy lifestyle products

PETALING JAYA: The nation's medallists during the recent 2016 Rio Olympic and Paralympic Games were feted, this time around, to healthy lifestyle products by Osim Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

The company gave away, in an appreciation ceremony today, 11 massage chairs and two portable massage devices to the athletes as a token of gratitude for their achievements during the games.

The three Paralympic gold medallists, Mohd Ridzuan Mohd Puzi (Men's Sprinter 100m T36), Abdul Latif Romly (Men's Long Jump T20) and Ziyad Zolkefli Muhammad (Men's Shot put F20) each received Osim's latest uLove massage chair worth RM17,888.

While Olympic silver medalists Datuk Lee Chong Wei, Chan Peng Soon, Goh Liu-Ying, Goh V Shem, Tan Wee Kiong, Chong Jun Hong and Pandelala Rinong each received Osim's uDiva Classic massage sofa worth RM7,988.

In addition, Lee also received the uLove Massage chair for his long standing contribution in the field of badminton.

Olympic bronze medallist Azizul Hasni Awang and Paralympic bronze medallist Siti Noor Radiah Ismail (Women's Long Jump T20) each received the portable uJolly and the uPhoria warm leg massager worth RM3,476.

Osim Malaysia general manager Chia Sook Fun said their contribution was the company's way of showing its support to the National Sports Council (NSC) athletes who have trained long and hard to bring glory to the country.

"While Osim has always been about delivering the highest quality of massage chairs to help consumers relax and recover from daily stress, no other profession is as physically driven as that of an athlete.

"Thus it is fair to come to a conclusion that our national athletes deserve our contribution," she said.

During the ceremony, Osim Malaysia also presented the NSC with three uMagic Massage chairs worth RM16,880 each to aid with the national athletes' recovery and rejuvenation.