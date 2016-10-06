Low: Recommendations on political funding beneficial to all political parties

PUTRAJAYA: The recently proposed recommendations on political funding can be beneficial for all political parties concerned, says Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Paul Low (pix).

Low, who heads the National Consultative Committee on Political Financing which recently released the recommendations on the regulation of political funding, also pointed out that the committee is non-partisan and has no political representatives.

The recommendations have been met with skepticism by lawmakers who see this as a diversion from the real issues of corruption plaguing the country.

Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli and Seremban MP Anthony Loke have been vocal about the recommendations, saying that it is an attempt to legalise money politics in elections.

Low however was quick to dismiss their claims saying that the recommendations will be effective.

"If accepted it can be effective, the main emphasis is that political funding and expenditure must be held accountable," he said at the Corporate Integrity Pledge Conference here today.

"I don't know why they are objecting but for me, the recommendations are fair and for the better," he added.

Meanwhile, Low said that a proposed law to enable the punishing of companies involved in corrupt practices may be tabled in Parliament during the next sitting which is due to begin take place on Oct 17.

"I would want to see the corporate liability act hopefully tabled this October or earliest by next March in 2017," he said.

He said the sooner it is passed the better because companies involved will have to be given a year's grace period to adjust their procedures and anti-corruption measures.

The proposed law would allow for firms to be held liable when their employees conduct bribery activities as there is a lack of such laws in the country, which allows companies to go free.