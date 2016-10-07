Press Digest - School lodges police report to ensure peaceful examination for students

PETALING JAYA: SM Chong Hwa Kuantan has lodged a police report to ensure its students can sit for the UEC (Unified Examination Certificate) examination peacefully, the Chinese press reported today.

Confirming this in a statement on Wednesday, the chairman of the school’s board of governors, Tan Sri Pheng Yin Hwa, said the school "had no other choice", and hoped that its first batch of 113 Junior Middle Three students could concentration on their preparations and be able to sit for the examination without any interruption.

He said some quarters with ulterior motives had been spreading messages detrimental to the school on social media.

Some of them hinted that there would be a "second wave of action", including holding protests outside the school, and suggested that certain parties should take the school to court for enrolling its students for the UEC examination, which is conducted for students of Chinese independent schools by Chinese education group Dong Jiao Zong.

"The school's board of governors has decided to lodge a report with the police to prevent any untoward incident," he said.

"It is a preventive measure. The school's headmaster was accompanied by some members of the board and parent-teacher association in lodging the report.

"We hope nothing untoward would happen, we acted on the advice of our legal advisers," said Pheng, who is also the president of Hua Zong (Federation of Chinese Associations of Malaysia).

He said the school is monitoring the situation closely and would seek further advice from its legal team on its course of action should there be further negative development.

He also appealed to his detractors to stop running down the schools.

SM Chong Hwa was set up several years ago as a Chinese independent school but ambiguities in its approval letter have led to certain quarters questioning its status.