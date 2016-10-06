Pod hotel a hit with travelers

GEORGE TOWN: Want to experience sleeping in an individual pod or a self-contained mini-hotel room, with a bed, lights, and a TV, then book yourself into the Time Capsule Hotel at Lebuh Chulia in the George Town Heritage Zone.

The hotel, opened last year, is similar to that in Japan where one crawls into a compartment just longer than your body and sure enough for some to have a claustrophobic experience.

CEO Steve Low told theSun that he wanted to give guests something different from the ordinary as there were no hotels offering such sleeping options and so wanted to capitalised on the idea.

"This type of hotel is popular in high density countries like Japan and Hong Kong," he said adding guests enjoyed staying in a compact yet comfortable design.

Guests who chose to stay at the hotel have the choice of a single or double capsule priced at RM62 per night and RM102 per night respectively.

Each capsule is lit by a relaxing soft blue glow and comes equipped with air cond temperature controls, a television, a safe for valuables while privacy and safety is ensured with a sliding door which can be locked from outside and in.

Women travelers who seek for privacy will be glad to know that capsules on one of the floors on the five-storey hotel is reserved only for women.

Bathrooms are similar to other dorminatory-styled guests houses whereby men and women have separate communal shower and toilet areas.

Low said he chose to introduce this capsule-typed hotel into the market to differentiate themselves from the competition.

He said he wanted to diversify away from the budget hotel segment which was becoming crowded and into the boutique and three-star segment.

Low said the hotel industry, especially in the budget end, was facing pressure from online vacation accommodation rental services like AirBnB.

The industry, he added was hitting back by providing more niche offerings like capsule or boutique hotels which provided guests with a more bespoke experience.

He said the market was a bit soft at the moment with occupancy hovering about 70% at the capsule hotel.

"This is below our target of 80% but I am still happy with what we have achieved," he added.

Low also said guests were happy with the experience so far with many attracted by the experience of staying in a capsule.

Another thing the hotel is famous for, according to Low, is that many guests have been hit by the arrows of cupid while staying there.

He said said many travelers have met their better halves after bonding over playing board games, exchanging travel tips and surfing the Internet.

"Some of them have even got engaged and married," he said.