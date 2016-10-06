Guan Eng: Allowing unlimited campaign funding is a mockery of the democratic process

GEORGE TOWN: The DAP feels the proposed reforms for political funding does not contribute to greater transparency on the income and expenditure of political parties.

Its secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (pix), who is also Penang Chief Minister, said his party was not opposed to political funding reforms but found it difficult to support the proposed measures.

Expressing surprised over the proposal to remove limits for campaign expenditures, he said allowing unlimited campaign spending made a complete mockery of democratic elections.

"Money politics and not people's power will rule," he said in a statement today.

Lim also expressed his concern over the proposal to establish the Office of the Controller who will be empowered to confiscate donations if the monies were suspected to be from dubious sources.

He was worried if the office would be used as a weapon to financially cripple the opposition parties.