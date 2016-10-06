Costly winch boat mandate receives mixed response by stake holders

GEORGE TOWN: The decision by the state mandating water sports operators to use winch boats for parasailing activities from 2017 have received a mixed response from operators in Penang.

Welcoming the decision was Penang Watercraft Operator Association chairman Louis Lim who saw the move as a step forward in improving water sports safety.

He said the safety of those engaging in water sports at the popular Batu Ferringhi waterfront was important considering recent parasailing mishaps.

Lim said he has received concerns from some operators who were worried about the cost of obtaining such a boat but stressed the larger picture needed to be looked at.

He admitted he himself would find it difficult to purchase a winch boat but safety was important.

"I may focus on other activities like jet-skiing," he told theSun when contacted.

Operators theSun spoke to were however not so receptive of the idea and urged the authorities to consider the financial implications on their businesses.

One of them is Lim Eng Leng, 63, of LB Watersport who said the state should instead consider other alternatives to enhance parasailing safety.

He said one of the measures could be to have an instructor accompanying those who parasailed.

Lim said this was better than having to fork out a huge amount of money to purchase the boat.