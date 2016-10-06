Kettha praises Selangor govt for swift action in shutting down Semenyih water plant

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (Kettha) praised the swift action of the Selangor government in shutting down the Semenyih water treatment plant.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili (pix) said although his ministry is responsible in ensuring the safety of water flow, its power in executing laws in Selangor is very limited.

"My job is to ensure that waters that flows to the people is safe, but we don't deal with it because it is under the purview of the state.

"But I must commend the Selangor government for their action to shut the plant and I think the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry (NRE) will take necessary action towards the plant's management," Maximus told the media during a press conference after he officiated the 7th International Greentech and Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia 2016.

On Oct 3, the Semenyih water treatment plant was shut down due to odour pollution.

This is the fourth time the plant has been shut down for similar reasons in the last two weeks.

The first two shutdowns occurred on Sept 22 and Sept 23 while the third was on Sept 24.

When asked if the government should amend the Water Services Industry Act 2006 to tighten its laws, Maximus said the current law is sufficient. He however added that it would be reviewed in future if necessary.

Commenting on the Selangor water deal, Maximus said both the federal and Selangor government has agreed to extend the deadline for the completion of Syarikat Pengeluar Air Sungai Selangor Sdn Bhd's (Splash) takeover.