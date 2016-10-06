All Mighty Old Folks Home relocated to a govt facility next three months

PETALING JAYA: The Malacca Welfare Department will place the 18 residents of the All Mighty Old Folks Home in a government facility for the next three months.

"There are residents who will be placed at the Rumah Seri Kenangan Cheng while some sent to a hospital for medical checks. We hope to locate their next-of-kin within the three months," said the state's women, family development and welfare committee chairman Datuk Latipah Omar when contacted today.

She said if their families cannot be located, then the residents will be placed in another home under their purview.

Latipah was responding to a footage which went viral on Wednesday, showing an elderly woman being beaten by a caretaker repeatedly.

"She is now with her family," she said, noting there had been previous reports of the old folks' home condition.

"We brought the matter up during our exco meeting and sent our officers to inspect the premises earlier this month. However, we had hoped to solve it internally but with the clip made public, we have to shut the premises down immediately," she said.

Officials told theSun there had been reports of the residents not being fed, but they had denied when asked during inspections.

On a separate note, Latipah said a committee to oversee some 20 old folks homes which have yet to obtain their operating license has been established with immediate effect.

"A meeting will be held on Monday to ensure the licensing process is expedited and followed through," she said.