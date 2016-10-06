Ribs chow-down competition returns

TONY ROMA'S highly-anticipated annual ribs-eating competition is back, giving all you meat-crazy fanatics a new reason to rejoice.

This year, however, Tony Roma’s is switching things up – instead of the usual beef ribs, participants will now chow down on delicious lamb ribs instead, a first for the competition.

Participants across the country will compete for the ultimate meat-lovers’ prize – free meals at Tony Roma’s for an entire year.

From now to Oct 31, every purchase of Tony Roma’s ribs entrée at any of the 10 Tony Roma’s outlets in Peninsular ­Malaysia qualifies for an entry.

They can then register for the Tony Roma’s World’s First Lamb Ribs Eating Contest.

At the end of the contest period, one male and one female ­customer will be picked in a draw at each of the 10 Tony Roma’s outlets.

These 20 contestants will then get to participate at one of three grand finals scheduled to be held at Mahkota Parade, Malacca, on Nov 12; IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, on Nov 13; and Komtar JBCC, Johor Baru, on Nov 19.

George Ang, CEO of Grand Companions Sdn Bhd, the primary franchise holder of Tony Roma’s Malaysia, said: “We always love to engage with our customers in a fun and memorable way while satiating their meat cravings.

“This event is not only an incentive for our customers to keep on dining with Tony Roma’s but also a show of thanks for their continuous support and kind patronage towards us for the past decade in Malaysia.

“This is the fourth time we are ­organising the contest for our loyal ­customers who keep coming back for our delicious menu of signature ribs, world-famous onion loaf and other flame-grilled entrées.”

For more on the contest, visit Tony Roma’s Malaysia website (www.tonyromas.com.my).