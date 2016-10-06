An epic foodie event

IT DOESN't matter if you’re a foodie, gastronome or someone who’s constantly hungry, The Curve Food Fest has something for everyone.

With the theme, A Giant Bite of ­Happy, this festival – which runs till Oct 9 – promises to treat visitors to an entire range of delicious food, ­refreshing drinks, and desserts to die for.

During this food fest, held in the ­Centre Court of the mall, visitors can choose from a wide variety of cuisines that range from Malaysian favourites to fusion creations as well as western delights.

Some of the highlights include ­aromatic nasi briyani and the tastebud-tantalising Penang ­pasembor which has the perfect balance of creamy, sweet and savoury with a hint of spiciness.

For those with an insatiable sweet tooth, there are plenty of delicious treats such as brownies, cupcakes and tangy fruit tarts.

For those who prefer more local desserts, they can opt for the sweet and savoury pulut mangga, or cool off with a refreshing coconut shake.

“Here at The Curve, we have always prided ourselves on our variety of F&B outlets, especially along the Street,” said The Curve general manager Jazmi Kamarudin.

“We wanted to build on this by creating a food fest for visitors to enjoy all types of cuisine in one place. Following the positive response we received last year, we are delighted to go bigger and better this time around!

“I’m confident this will be a ­scrumptious four days for foodies.”

Besides the incredible array of food choices, there will also be plenty of ­exciting activities including cooking ­demonstrations by celebrity chefs Datuk Fazley Yaakob on Oct 8 and Anis Nabilah on Oct 9.

The food fest is also a good place to pick up some new skills at the pancake-making and cupcake-decorating workshops. For the more adventurous and hungry, they can opt for a bite at the food-eating contest.

Shoppers who spend a minimum of RM200 (RM150 for UOB card ­members) in a maximum of two receipts at any ­outlet at The Curve can redeem an exclusive five-piece kitchen utensil set. Redemptions are, of course, subject to terms and conditions.

For more, visit The Curve website (www.thecurve.com.my) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/theCurveShoppingMall).