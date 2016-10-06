Returning with a Bang

SOME 12,000 fans were at Stadium Merdeka on Oct 1 to catch their favourite South Korean K-pop group BigBang in action as part of its 2016 BigBang MADE [V.I.P] Tour in Kuala Lumpur.

While fans were a little disappointed with the absence of key member T.O.P. who was away for an art auction with Sotheby’s, the remaining four members – G-Dragon, Seungri, Daesung and Taeyang – still managed to deliver a show worth remembering.

The tour was also held in conjunction with the quintet’s 10th anniversary, with the concert designed to be more of a ‘fan-meeting’ event filled with short games and even a mini concert prior to the main performance.

The four appeared on stage at 7.45pm to play three short games among themselves. Although fans could only watch and cheer, these mini games showed a more casual, hilarious side to the boys, making it more intimate and engaging for the fans.

Some of the games included transferring ping pong balls with a straw, removing a ribbon at the bottom of a bottle without toppling it over, and identifying an object with their cheek while blindfolded.

Apart from tossing limited-edition BigBang merchandise such as T-shirts and posters into the crowd, fans were ecstatic when each member pulled out random ticket seat numbers for a ‘mini lucky draw’ competition where lucky fans walked away with a signed plush toy.

An hour later, the four began the concert proper, starting off with Loser, a melancholic number in their first EP of the MADE series album, as the crowds waved their yellow crown-shaped glow sticks back and forth.

Compared to other BigBang tours where the members were always clad in flamboyant striking outfits, this time around, they surprisingly dressed down for the occasion.

Even fashion icon G-Dragon, who is well-known for his eclectic outfits and brightly coloured locks, was wearing just a casual T-shirt over long sleeves and a cap which covered his hair.

Perhaps, this was one way to make the experience more up-close and personal for the fans.

Nonetheless, their performances and commanding stage presence did not fall short of amazing.

The energy in the stadium was quickly elevated when the group performed the popular hit, Bang Bang Bang, accompanied by flashing LED lights, impressive visual shows and pyrotechnic smoke effects.

Fans managed to sing-along to some of its latest hits from MADE such as If You, Sober, Bae Bae, and We Like 2 Party, as well as all-time crowd-pleasers like Bad Boy and Good Boy.

Just like in their previous concerts, the boys also performed their own solos, since each of them has his own independent musical career.

Fans echoed along to every single word of Taeyang’s poignant Eyes, Nose, Lips as well as Seungri’s sensual Strong Baby and G-Dragon’s energetic Crooked, and cheered Daesung along as he sang the jocular Look at Me, Gwisoon.

At the final count, BigBang only performed 13 songs – a big difference to its usual presentation of 30 or more songs. But then again, this was only a mini concert.

Right before their final performance, each guy took time to express his gratitude to their fans.

“Personally, our new album is almost done,” Taeyang added, before fans erupted into cheers.

The four ended the show with Fantastic Baby, a mega hit with addictive electro dance beats that stimulated fans to jump up and dance along in the midst of confetti showers.

Rumours have been circulating that the boys will soon be putting their music on hold to attend military service back in South Korea.

For local fans, the 2016 BigBang MADE [V.I.P] Tour has given them an experience that will stay in their memory for a long time.

This concert was supported by Malaysia Major Events, a division of Malaysia Convention & Exhibition Bureau, an agency under the Ministry of Tourism and Culture.