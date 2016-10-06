Ara Damansara robber would have been caught if police report had been made earlier

Screengrab of a minute-long video clip of three women being confronted and chased by a parang-wielding robber in the wee hours at Ara Damansara.

PETALING JAYA: If the three women who were chased and waylaid by a robber in a robbery at Ara Damansara lodged a report earlier, the criminal would have been arrested by now.

The robbery happened at about 3.30am and the women lodged a police report at about 7pm.

However, about 5.40pm the robber was pursued by police patrolmen in Desa Mentari here.

But the police pursuit was not over the robbery but was triggered after two policemen spotted the suspected robber acting suspiciously.

The policemen were unaware of the Ara Damansara robbery case as the female victims had not lodged a police report yet at that time.

Investigators say had the victims lodged a report soon after their ordeal, a pursuit for the robber could have been launched much earlier with detectives hot on his trail.

It is learnt that at 5.40pm on the same day, police patrolmen had spotted the robber who was in a stolen car moving suspiciously near Taman Desa Ria.

On seeing the police approaching, the man sped off and a high-speed car chase from Taman Desa Ria to Desa Mentari ensued.

The suspect crashed into the police car several times when he was cornered, causing damage to the vehicle.

When he failed to heed a warning to pull over, a policeman opened fire.

The robber jumped out of the vehicle and managed to flee.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said police recovered a parang and a helmet from the car which was reported stolen in Kelana Jaya on Sept 23.

"Checks on the vehicle registration plate found that it was hijacked from a civil servant during a robbery at Jalan SS4B/10. Investigators also found nine packets of drugs believed to be Syabu in the car," he told reporters at the district police headquarters here today.

He said the suspect is on the run and is being sought for armed gang robbery, attempted murder and drug possession.

On Wednesday, a minute-long video clip of three women being confronted and chased by a parang-wielding robber in the wee hours at Ara Damansara here went viral on social media.

theSun learnt that the victims, who were all college girls, were on Jalan PJU 1A/4 when they noticed another car tailing them from a nearby traffic light junction.

The women swerved their car into a guarded residential area to seek help from security guards.

However, the guards on duty did not allow them to pass a security boom.

"In my opinion, the security guard should have helped the victims. His quick action could have changed the whole situation," Zani said adding that the police will also record statements from the guard soon.

It is learnt that even the security guards did not alert police after the robbery occurred.