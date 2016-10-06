RMN frogmen recovers body of soldier who fell into the sea

KUALA LUMPUR: Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) frogmen recovered today the body of a soldier who with his colleague had slipped and fell into sea at Pulau Perak, a tiny rock island about 165km off the coast of Kedah on Monday.

The Royal Malaysian Army (RMA) said in a statement that Corporal Mohd Faizul Rosli's body was found by the RMN's Special Warfare Force (Paskal) divers about 30m from the island at at 10.45am.

Mohd Faizul's remains was taken into a RMN frigate before being flown to the Butterworth Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) at 12.30pm.

The RMA said that the search for its other missing soldier, Corporal Johbartlee Kanil is ongoing.

Mohd Faizul and Johbartlee of the 4th Batalion of the Royal Rangers Regiment based in Oran, Perlis were on guard duty at the island.

They are believed to have slipped from the heights of a rock mountain and plunged into the sea at about 4.40pm on Monday before being swept away by strong currents.

The military, with frigates and helicopters mounted a search and rescue for the men soon after.