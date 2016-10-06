KotaTinggi tourist information centre to be opened in first quarter of 2017

Posted on 6 October 2016 - 07:59pm Last updated on 6 October 2016 - 08:44pm

KOTA TINGGI: The KotaTinggi tourist information centre will be opened to public in the first quarter of 2017.

State Tourism, Domestic Trade and Consumerism executive committee chairman Datuk Tee Siew Kiong (pix) said the colonial architecture building, previously Kota Tinggi police station, will be converted to the Kota Tinggi tourist information centre.

He said the RM2.5 million project, developed by Johor Corporation, will have facilities such as guest and seminar rooms.

The centre, he added, will be located at the Kota Tinggi river bank which is another tourist attraction.

He said more new tourist attractions are in the making in Kota Tinggi such as Gunung Muntahak Petri Jaya, the highest mountain in Kota Tinggi district which is 2,600 feet high with a beautiful waterfall.

Tee who visited the district yesterday said the state government has allocated RM600,000 to provide basic facilities such as camping site and others basic facilities for tourists and locals.

He said, the mountain has attracted 5,000 tourists between January and last month.

He also encouraged more local farmers to explore eco-tourism products to increase their incomes.