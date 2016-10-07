Noh Omar slams Selangor government over water issue

PUTRAJAYA: Expect more water disruptions in Selangor as the state government has not taken steps to resolve the matter, said Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar (pix).

Noh, who is also Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman, said the Pakatan Rakyat-led state government has not taken the effort to find a solution to the issue, unlike the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

He also criticised Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Azmin Ali for not taking action to resolve the state's water woes.

"The (Selangor government) should sit together to make long term plans for the next ten years. If they do not know how to plan, leave it to BN. We know what to do," he quipped.

"The federal government had previously planned to build the Langat 2 plant to ensure continuous water supply, but was prevented by the state government.

"Why? Because it was a BN project. They should allow it as it involves the rakyat," he told a press conference after a townhall session at the Putrajaya International Convention centre here.

The shutting down of the Semenyih water treatment plant for several days last month due to odour pollution has affected thousands of consumers in four districts in Selangor.

On Monday, the same plant was ordered to cease operations again due to the same problem.

Noh said it was not impossible for the water issue in Selangor to continue, judging by how the state government was handling the matter.

He also took Azmin to task, saying he allowed illegal factories to operate along the river in Semenyih.