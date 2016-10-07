Water recovery plan progressing well: Air Selangor Group

PETALING JAYA: Water supply to affected consumers following the Semenyih water treatment plant shut down is in progress,.

Air Selangor Group head of corporate communications Amin Lin Abdullah said in a statement that the recovery plan, which began on Wednesday, is an effective step to ensure consumers are not affected by water disruption.

The move is also being monitored by the National Water Services Commission (SPAN), he said, adding the recovery plan will continue until it is restored at Hulu Langat district, Kuala Langat, Petaling, and Sepang.

While urging consumers not to waste water, he advised consumers to download a telephone app called 'mySYABAS' and monitor www.syabas.com.my for further developments on the matter.