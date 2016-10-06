Google waives boy’s €100,000 bill

MADRID: Fame came at a price for a Spanish boy who mistakenly racked up €100,000 (RM465,000) in advertising fees with Google as he attempted to make his brass band famous online.

This week, though, the internet giant said they would waive his exorbitant bill after realising the 12-year-old made a costly "mistake".

In August, Jose Javier from the southeastern seaside city of Torrevieja created an account with AdWords, a Google pay-per-click service that allows ads to show up above search results and on other sites.

The customer gives his or her credit card details, and only pays when someone clicks on the link.

But Javier – whose parents had opened a savings account in his name – gave his banking details thinking he was going to earn money from ads on his homemade website.

His mother Inma Quesada told the El Pais daily that her son "wanted to buy instruments" for his band, in which he plays the trumpet.

His parents were alerted to the fact that he was racking up debt when the bank called them to warn them about the charges. — AFP