Operator of elderly care centre in Klebang arrested

MALACCA: The operator of the elderly care centre in Klebang, here was detained for three days from today to assist in the investigation of a video of an elderly person being abused in the centre.

Central Malacca Police chief ACP Shaikh Abdul Adzis Shaikh Abdullah said the man, aged in his 50s, was arrested at the centre about 12.30am today.

"We will investigate the issue from various aspects including why the suspect acted that way," he told Bernama, here today.

In the 11-minute video which went viral in Facebook yesterday the victim, an elderly women in her 70s, was seen being slapped several times on her head allegedly by the operator of the centre.

Yesterday, Malacca Women, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman, Datuk Latipah Omar had directed the centre to be closed down immediately as its operation was not registered with the Social Welfare Department.

Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron had also urged the authorities to investigate the video immediately. — Bernama