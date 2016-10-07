No medicine shortage: Health Ministry

PETALING JAYA: The Health Ministry has allayed fears that there is a shortage of medicines in the country despite claims otherwise by patients.

"There is no shortage of medicines or supplements at public hospitals and clinics. What we have done is to supply medicines for a month. This is to reduce wastage." Director-General of Health Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told theSun.

The issue came to light following claims by patients that there is shortage of medicines in government hospitals as their supply has been limited to two weeks or a month unlike before where they used to get a minimum of two months to six months supply depending on the drugs.

He assured that the ministry's policy is to ensure that there is sufficient supply of medicines and supplements at all its hospitals and clinics every month.

"We also ensure that the medicine we give patients are of quality," said Dr Noor Hisham.

On diabetic patients not getting insulin, he admitted there was some disruption in its supply from overseas due to the manufacturers facing some problem.

However, he said, the ministry was closely keeping track of its supply and demand at all its facilities and has taken proactive measures to get alternative supply.

Several readers of theSun had expressed concern over not getting certain medications such as insulin, paracetamol, eye drops and Vitamin C in some states.

They also lamented that the medicines which were usually prescribed for three months had been cut down to one to two months.

For a homemaker who wished to be known as Kiran, the one month prescription she now gets at Kuala Lumpur Hospital has made it difficult for her as she now has to make monthly trips to get her supply.

Kiran, 57, and a diabetic, said it takes her an hour to reach the hospital, depending on traffic conditions.

Michael, a restaurant manager, said following his recovery from tuberculosis earlier this year, he was given a month's medication after each medical appointment.

"However, the pharmacist gradually gave me only two weeks' worth of medicine. When I asked why, the pharmacist admitted they're currently facing a shortage and a month's prescription would only be issued if there's a letter by the doctor," he said.

Medical personnel at public hospitals were only willing to comment on the matter on condition of anonymity when approached by theSun.

A Malacca government-based pharmacist said public hospitals and clinics have been experiencing medicine shortage such as prescription drugs meant for blood pressure, diabetes and insulin for the past two months.

She said the situation has forced hospital pharmacies to prescribe only a month's supply of medication to patients instead of the usual two.

"Hospitals and clinics here have resorted to borrowing and lending medicine supply to sustain ourselves. After recalculating their remaining stock, most are wondering if the medicines could last till year-end," she said.

A Johor-based pharmacist said it was disheartening to see diabetic patients having to face the shortage of insulin.

"The pharmacy is currently issuing only two weeks prescription for it. While the situation is manageable at the moment, it can't be prolonged because diabetes is a critical illness. This shortage will add further complications for patients," she said.

A doctor from Negri Sembilan said the hospital which she is attached to currently is running low on Vitamin C, which is now only prescribed to patients with critical kidney disease.